Watch: Fireball wreckage caused by careless Whitchurch teen motorist which left couple seriously injured

Sixth-former Bernard Hayes, aged 18, had only passed his driving test eight weeks before smashing his Volkswagen Polo into the couple’s Tesla on the B5068 at St Martins, Oswestry.

The crash caused both vehicles to erupt into a roadside inferno, with Hayes and his two victims all suffering serious injuries.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Hayes was on his way home from the Lion Quays gym when he took a corner so fast that his near side collided with the Tesla’s near side, meaning he crossed completely onto the wrong side of the road.

The collision happened at around 7.20pm on June 10 last year on the Ellesmere to St Martins road. The weather was sunny and there were no defects in the road.

“Witnesses described him as going ‘too fast around the corner’,” said Charlotte Morgan, prosecuting.

The crash at St Martins caused a roadside inferno. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

In the Tesla were husband and wife Andrew and Sarah Dixon. Mr Dixon suffered a broken back, a swollen elbow and several other bruises, while Mrs Dixon sustained a tear in her bowel and “a lot of back pain”. Both were in hospital for five days.