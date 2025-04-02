Vehicle flips onto roof in crash near Shropshire and Wales border
Fire crews from England and Wales rushed to the scene of a crash near the border in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to the B4386 near Chirbury at around 12.23am on Wednesday.
Four fire engines were sent to the scene from Bishops Castle and Wellington fire stations, which were joined by crews from Mid & West Wales Fire Service.
Upon arrival, the emergency services found the crash had involved one vehicle which had flipped and come to a rest on its roof.
A spokesperson for the fire service said no people were trapped in the collision and first aid was provided.
The ambulance service and police have been approached for comment.