Dramatic picture captures the moment car crashes into a car park wall in a Shropshire market town

A vehicle has collided with a wall and ticket machine outside a café in a Shropshire town.

By Luke Powell
Published
Last updated

What appears to be a Jaguar car is currently mounted up against Tabitha's in Newport

A wall and a pay and display ticket machine have been damaged in the collision.

A car has collided with a wall and a ticket machine in Newport.
The crash on the Stafford Street car park has left the rear of the vehicle precariously dangling above the ground. 

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they have been made aware of the incident by West Mercia Police

However, as of 11am, no fire crews had been sent to the scene.

