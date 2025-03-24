Leasehold for pub which is 'destination dining venue' in Shrewsbury up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A five-year leasehold for Dorrington’s Horseshoes, in Main Road, Dorrington, Shrewsbury, has gone on the market for just £150,000.

The site, which was formerly a traditional coaching inn more than 300 years ago, is considered to be a hub in the village and is known for its Sunday lunch.

According to the listing by agents Sidney Phillips, the property features three ground floor trading areas, five en-suite letting bedrooms and a high level of turnover at £655,770.

The listing said the pub has “flourished” under its current owners, who took over the business in 2016, and has now become “one of the best destination dining venues” in Shrewsbury.

Dorrington's Horseshoes. Photo: Google

The listing said: “The property is appointed to an excellent standard throughout and requires a formal viewing to appreciate the quality of the finish and high standards which are upheld by the current owners.

“The property itself offers accommodation over three floors and appears to be constructed in the main of stone and brick with render and colour washed elevations under a pitched clay tiled roof.

“It has been established in the area for a number of years but has flourished under the current owners who have been in occupation since 2016.

“It is now one of the best destination dining venues within this part of Shropshire.”

Find out more information about Dorrington's Horseshoes and its lease sale via the official Businesses For Sale website.