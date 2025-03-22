Everything you need to know about the Ironbridge Half Marathon this Sunday - including route
Hundreds of runners will descend on Telford this weekend for the annual Ironbridge Half Marathon.
The race, dubbed the 'run through history', has been a highlight in the calendars of many Shropshire runners since 1989.
Runners from clubs across the county are waiting in anticipation to take part in what will be the 34th edition of the race on Sunday.
Organised by Telford Harriers running club each year, the event relies on more than 100 marshals and volunteers to run smoothly.
The iconic and challenging route will see runners meander down what was once parts of the old Great Western Railway line.
The Ironbridge Half Marathon route begins and ends at Telford Town Park and goes through the spectacular Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.
Runners will pass several of the trust’s museums, including Blists Hill Victorian Town, Coalport China Museum and Jackfield Tile Museum, and will run over the Iron Bridge itself.
The route is a multi-surface one lap loop and will be marked in miles.
Runners will start at the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park at 10am before running through Telford Town Park and down the Silkin Way.
Then runners will pass the several of the trust’s museums at the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site before following the old Severn Valley Railway line past Maws Craft Centre and the Jackfield Tile Museum.
Participants will continue through Ironbridge, running alongside the River Severn before turning up Station Road and heading towards Coalbrookdale and Rough Park.
Finally, runners will get back onto the Silkin Way and head towards the finish line in Telford Town Park.
There will be four water stations along the 13.1 mile route.
The first, at the three mile stage on the Silkin Way. The second will be on the six mile mark on Salthouse Road by the Jackfield Tile Museum.
Meanwhile, the third water station will be on the nine mile mark on School Road and the final station will again be on the Silkin Way on the 11 mile mark.
The route
Mile One: Runners will leave Telford Town Park and head towards Telford Hornets RFC
Mile Two: Participants enter the Silkin Way
Mile Three: Runners continue along the Silkin Way
Mile Four: Run past the Blists Hill Museum continuing on the Silkin Way
Mile Five: Pass the Coalport China Museum and cross Coalport Bridge
Mile Six: Run across the other side of the River Severn on Salthouse Road
Mile Seven: Pass the Jackfield Tile Museum
Mile Eight: Run across the famous Iron Bridge and pass the Ironbridge Gorge Museum
Mile Nine: Run along Station Road, Coach Road and Darby Road
Mile 10: Participants head through Rough Park and past the Balancing Lakes
Mile 11: Runners head back towards the Silkin Way
Mile 12: Run along the Silkin Way back towards Telford Town Park
Mile 13: Arrive back at Telford Town Back and complete the half marathon race at the QEII Arena
The race starts and ends at the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on Hinkshay Road.