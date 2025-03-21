Firefighter rush to tackle tree ablaze in Ironbridge
Firefighters were called to tackle a tree on fire in Ironbridge this evening.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Orchard Lane, Ironbridge, at 6:46pm today (Friday, March 21).
Crews dispatched from Telford Central and found a tree on fire in the middle of a field.
Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.
The incident concluded at 6:46pm.