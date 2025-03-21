Firefighter rush to tackle tree ablaze in Ironbridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Orchard Lane, Ironbridge, at 6:46pm today (Friday, March 21).

Crews dispatched from Telford Central and found a tree on fire in the middle of a field.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

The incident concluded at 6:46pm.