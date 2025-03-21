Shropshire Star
Firefighters called to crash in Telford

Firefighters were called to a crash in Telford this evening. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Wombridge Road, Telford, at 6pm today (Friday, March 21). 

Crews dispatched from Telford Central and found the two cars involved in the crash.

Firefighters were called to Wombridge Road, a long stretch of road in Telford where the crash happened. Photo: Google
Firefighters ensured the vehicles were safe using small gear.

The incident concluded at 6:18pm. 

