Firefighters called to crash in Telford
Firefighters were called to a crash in Telford this evening.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Wombridge Road, Telford, at 6pm today (Friday, March 21).
Crews dispatched from Telford Central and found the two cars involved in the crash.
Firefighters ensured the vehicles were safe using small gear.
The incident concluded at 6:18pm.