Fire service celebrates new recruits and award winning staff

On Monday night, Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury hosted an evening of awards and celebration for the latest batch of on-call firefighter recruits to join Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Friends and family were invited along to see the 25 firefighters receive their certificates, with a select few being awarded the silver axe for top student on their course.

Before presenting certificates, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sam Burton said: “Tonight is a celebration of the start of your journey as on-call firefighters, you are the future of the Fire Service and are exceptional people.

"I am amazed by the variety of skills and experiences you all bring from your day jobs which will ultimately help us keep the people of Shropshire safer.”

The evening was also an opportunity to celebrate firefighters who have completed their development programme and the employers who allow their staff to undertake on-call firefighter duties.

Following the presentations, awards for special categories including charitable work and outstanding contributions were given by the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Vice Chair of the Fire Authority Richard Overton and ACFO Karen Gowreesunker.

If you are interested in learning more about the role of an on-call firefighter, visit: shropshirefire.gov.uk/on-call