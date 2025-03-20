New properties for social rent in Chirbury considered 'vital' as housing bosses see 'huge demand'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents in Chirbury say the addition of 13 new properties for social rent will give people the chance to stay living where they love.

Spearheaded by Shropshire Rural Housing Association, the new project is in conjunction with landowners Powis Estates with grant funding being provided by Homes England and Shropshire Council.

SJ Roberts Construction is undertaking the work and aims for the homes to be completed in late 2025.

Married couple Linda Bailey, 63, and Brian, 67, said they were “waiting and hoping” they would be eligible for one of the new homes.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, pictured with Brian and Linda Bailey. Photo: Shropshire Rural Housing Association

Linda said: “We have lived here for 18 years and have been looking for another property in the area for a long time now.

“We don’t have central heating and the house gets very cold in the winter, which doesn’t do our aches and pains any good.

“We keep looking on Homepoint but there’s never anything available out here, and any properties which do come up near us are well out of our price range, so we are really excited about these new houses being built in Chirbury.

“We are country folk, our friends and community are here in Chirbury, and we wouldn’t feel comfortable living in a big town like Oswestry or Shrewsbury.

“I think it will mean a great deal to have something affordable which is here in our community. We have put our name down for one of these new properties and it’s now just a case of waiting and hoping.”

Another resident, Kathryn Kimbrey, has lived in Chirbury with her young family for eight years after growing up in the area.

Kathryn said the family has “out-grown” their current home but would love to stay in the village.

She said: “My four children have all attended Chirbury Busy Bees nursery or Chirbury school, my eldest child is now at Bishops Castle Community College. My youngest will be starting at Chirbury primary school in September this year.

“We have outgrown our three-bedroom house, and it is incredibly difficult to find anything suitable in the Chirbury area. The only property that became available in the several years we have been looking was far too expensive for us to afford sadly.

“We would love to stay within the village where our children are happy and settled within local schools and nurseries.

“Our children have various needs and it would be wonderful to find a property that would enable them to have their own spaces and a better quality of life.”

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, said: “Hearing from residents like Linda and Kathryn really shows how vital developments like this are to enable communities to grow.

“There is huge demand for good quality affordable housing in so many rural areas, we are delighted to be able to bring these much-needed homes to Chirbury.”