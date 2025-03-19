Police to increase patrols around Oswestry park after bench 'deliberately' set on fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PCSO Robert Hamer posted on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page saying the incident at Wilfred Owen Green is being investigated.

Fire crews and police were called to the the park shortly before 6pm on Tuesday (March 18).

A bench was 'deliberately' set on fire. Picture: West Mercia Police.

Police have asked parents to educate children on the hazards associated with fires and said they will increase patrols in the area.

A post said: "The Oswestry police and fire service responded to a fire that was deliberately set on a bench in Wilfred Owen town park.

"The authorities are investigating the incident and as a precautionary measure, police patrols will be increased in the area. We kindly request that parents speak with their children to educate them on the hazards associated with fire."

