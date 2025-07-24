Michael Appleton reunites with Anthony Scully as Shrewsbury Town capture winger

Scully, 26, has agreed a one-year deal at Croud Meadow and will work under Appleton for a second time in his career after the attacker's prolific spell with the Imps between 2019 and 2022.

The winger, a former Republic of Ireland youth international, enjoyed the best spell of his career under Appleton at Sincil Bank.

He rattled in 32 goals in all competitions, including 22 in League One action, in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns.

Former West Ham youngster Scully has since been with Wigan Athletic, where he was unable to break into and make an impression as a first-team regular.

Scully spent the last two years with Portsmouth, and was part of the squad that sealed the League One title, but struggled with injury issues and has had knee and ankle surgery. He spent part of last season on loan at Colchester in League Two, where he will reunite with Appleton at Shrewsbury.

The winger has spent part of pre-season training with the U's, managed by Danny Cowley, and there was suggestion the Essex club were keen on his signature. Cowley said Scully was "super fit" and had been 'leading the running' in training.

Town director of football Micky Moore is confident direct winger Scully will offer the Town squad "something different" after checking in before the start of the season.

"Michael and Anthony go back many years and they had a very successful time working together before," said Moore.

"I'm really happy we got this over the line before the season starts because we believe he offers something different to what we've got in the squad.

"He's someone we've targeted for a while and I know Michael and Anthony have been in touch for a few weeks already.

"We're thrilled to have him and we're excited to see what he does over the coming season."

Scully scored twice in an 18-game spell at Colchester last term. He returned to Portsmouth in November to have work on his ankle to remove a metal plate. He previously went under the knife on a knee issue in September 2023.

The winger is the first attacking recruit of Appleton's off-season business and the seventh new face at the Meadow this summer.

Defenders Tom Anderson, Will Boyle and Sam Stubbs have checked in, as well midfield pair Sam Clucas and Tom Sang and sole loan, goalkeeper Elyh Harrison.