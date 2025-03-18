11 of the best places in Shropshire for a Spring walk according to locals
With the sun finally peaking through the grey clouds, it’s time to start planning our time in the fresh air.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We are inundated with options for walking routes across the county that boasts stunning views.
But as we head into Spring, we have rounded up just 11 of the best places for a walk in Shropshire, according to the people who know best - our readers.
Put on your most comfortable pair of shoes, grab your sunglasses and head into the outdoors.
Carding Mill Valley
Shropshire Star reader Carol Evers-Bah said Carding Mill Valley, in the Shropshire Hills, is one of the best places in the county for a Spring walk.
Attingham Park
Shropshire Star Cherril Corbett said Attingham Park, Atcham, Shrewsbury, is one of the best places in the county for a Spring walk.
Hawkstone Park Follies
Shropshire Star reader Mark Smith said Hawkstone Park Follies, Shrewsbury, is one of the best places in the county for a Spring walk.
Dothill & Shawbirch Local Nature Reserve
Shropshire Star reader Josh Lucas said Dothill & Shawbirch Local Nature Reserve in Wellington, Telford, is one of the best places in the county for a Spring walk.
Rope Walk
Shropshire Star Gaye Coleau said Rope Walk, Loamhole Dingle, Coalbrookdale, is one of the best places in the county for a Spring walk.
Nescliffe Hill
Shropshire Star reader Kate Maggie May Downes said Nescliffe Hill, Shrewsbury, is one of the best places in the county for a Spring walk.
Mortimer Forest
Shropshire Star reader Sheena Rachael Wieckowicz said Mortimer Forest, near Ludlow, is one of the best places in the county for a Spring walk.
Randlay Valley
Shropshire Star reader Sally Snell said Randlay Valley, Telford, is one of the best places in the county for a Spring walk.
The Wrekin
Shropshire Star reader Gary Martin Callcut said The Wrekin is one of the best places in the county for a Spring walk.
Long Mynd
Gary also said Long Mynd in the Shropshire Hills is also worth a visit this Spring for a walk.
The Dingle
Shropshire Star reader Dez Hatton said The Dingle, Jackfield is one of the best places in the county for a Spring walk.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.