Firefighters tackle open fire in Oswestry
Firefighters were called to an open fire in Oswestry last night.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting the incident in Recreation Ground, Perry Road, Oswestry, at 7:42pm yesterday (Friday, March 14).
Crews dispatched from Oswestry and used knapsacks and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the small fire.
The incident concluded at 8:08pm.