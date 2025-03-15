Firefighters tackle open fire in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting the incident in Recreation Ground, Perry Road, Oswestry, at 7:42pm yesterday (Friday, March 14).

Crews dispatched from Oswestry and used knapsacks and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the small fire.

The incident concluded at 8:08pm.