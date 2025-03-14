Emergency services called to car blaze at roundabout near Whitchurch
Emergency services were called to a busy roundabout near Whitchurch this morning after a car caught fire.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 10.50am reporting the car fire near to the Tilstock Roundabout.
One fire crew was sent from Whitchurch Fire Station to the scene. Police crews also attended.
Reports from the fire service said one vehicle was 50 per cent involved in fire.
Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.
The incident concluded at 11.40am.