Firefighters called to garden shed ‘completely destroyed by fire’ in Shrewsbury
Firefighters were called to a garden shed on fire in Shrewsbury yesterday evening.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call reporting the fire in Wrekin View, Cound, Shrewsbury, at 7:29pm yesterday (Friday, March 15).
Firefighters were dispatched from Much Wenlock with a fire investigation officer also in attendance.
Crews tackled the garden shed, made of wood, that was said to be “completely destroyed by fire” using hose reel jets, while wearing breathing apparatus.
The incident concluded at 8:19pm.