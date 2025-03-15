Shropshire Star
Firefighters called to garden shed ‘completely destroyed by fire’ in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to a garden shed on fire in Shrewsbury yesterday evening.

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call reporting the fire in Wrekin View, Cound, Shrewsbury, at 7:29pm yesterday (Friday, March 15). 

Firefighters were dispatched from Much Wenlock with a fire investigation officer also in attendance. 

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the shed fire in Shrewsbury yesterday.

Crews tackled the garden shed, made of wood, that was said to be “completely destroyed by fire” using hose reel jets, while wearing breathing apparatus. 

The incident concluded at 8:19pm. 

