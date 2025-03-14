Police patrol Old Oswestry Hillfort after reports of further anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PCSO Charles Iremonger visited the site at around 5.30pm last night (March 13) after receiving reports of 'nuisance behaviour' from residents.

He said officers would speak to anyone at the site who is believed to be involved with any anti-social behaviour.

The Old Oswestry Hillfort has been targeted by vandals in recent months who have dug firepits, broken gates and ridden bikes across the grounds.

Old Oswestry has been vandalised in recent years. Photo: English Heritage

Police have previously urged residents to respect the historic site and regulations after several reports of anti-social behaviour.

A post said: "This has been in relation to reports of person's riding pushbikes and making ramps. We have been patrolling and will speak to anyone who is on site."

The Old Oswestry Hillfort is managed by charity, English Heritage, and is believed to be almost 2,500 years old and is said to be one of the largest Iron Age hillforts in the country.

Curator Win Scutt previously said that the organisation was "really upset on behalf of the nation, that our history is being hurt and damaged".