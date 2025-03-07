Leasehold for medieval village pub with 'wealth of period charm' up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A six-year leasehold for the Red Lion, a medieval Grade II listed pub between Ellesmere and Shrewsbury has gone on the market.

The historic building dates back to the 1600s and is located just off the A528 in the village of Myddle.

Photo: Sidney Phillips/Zoopla

According to the listing by agents Sidney Phillips, the pub underwent "major investment and refurbishment" around a decade ago, but still boasts a "wealth of period charm and character".

Character features include parquet flooring, tongue and groove panelled walls, heavily beamed ceilings and quarry-tiled floors.

The listing continues: "The property has been skilfully operated by the current tenants for the last decade and offers attractive and well-organised trading areas including the two-section bar, a restaurant and a separate function room.

"There is good sized owner's accommodation, ample grounds and a separate letting cottage/Airbnb. The business has a well-established, high volume level of trade and is being let on favourable, free-of-tie terms from a local private landlord."

The owner's accommodation includes a large, open plan lounge and kitchen with four bedrooms - three double and one single.

The leasehold is currently being listed at £35,000, with rent at £36,000 per annum, paid monthly in advance. It's available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/69581519.