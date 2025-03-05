Woman who filmed herself sexually abusing vulnerable children is jailed after anonymous tip to police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nichole Pratt, of Foster Crescent, Leominster, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison earlier this week.

Hereford Crown Court heard that she had admitted causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.

As part of her sentence she was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Her offences were discovered when police received an anonymous tip that Pratt had subjected her victims to sexual abuse and had created videos of the offences.

When Pratt was arrested, her phone and a USB stick were seized.

The USB stick was found to contain category A videos of Pratt sexually abusing a child, while her phone contained videos of her sexually abusing another child.

When she was interviewed under caution, she denied any involvement in the offences.

But she later changed her plea to guilty at her plea and trial preparation hearing on September 16, 2024.

Angela Trafford, of the Crown Prosecution Service, welcomed the sentence.

She said: “This was a truly harrowing and disturbing case. Nichole Pratt systematically abused two vulnerable young children in what can only be described as the most serious form of sexual abuse.

“The children concerned put their trust in Pratt. By her actions she has shown a flagrant disregard for that trust for her own gratification.

“The sentence handed down will hopefully act as a deterrent and send a message to the public that such cases are taken extremely seriously by the police, Crown Prosecution Service and ultimately the court.”