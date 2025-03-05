Repair works 'essential' to preserving Grade II-listed Newport church battling wet rot and Deathwatch beetles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An application that seeks to replace both the roof of the presbytery and the orangery at St Peters and St Pauls Church on Salters Lane in Newport has been resubmitted.

According to the Diocese of Shrewsbury, the Grade II-listed church is facing a host of issues, including a "multitude of defects" to the roof that have caused wet-rot damage to internal timbers, which are also now in need of repair.

Photographs showing internal rot. Photo: Cunliffes

In addition, a survey of the timber within the presbytery has revealed an infestation by common furniture beetles and evidence of an infestation by Deathwatch beetles.

The plans also include a "like-for-like" replacement of the orangery, which is "suffering from significant general decay".