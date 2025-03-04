Powys cinematographer brings home Oscar for The Brutalist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Welsh-born cinematographer Lol Crawley has said it was “overwhelming” and “extraordinary” to win his first Oscar for The Brutalist.

Crawley, who grew up in Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain and attended Ysgol Llanfyllin and Oswestry College, also took home a BAFTA at last week's star-studded award ceremony.

Directed and co-written by Brady Corbet, The Brutalist follows the story of a Hungarian-Jewish architect, played by Adrien Brody, who is separated from his wife Erzsebet, played by Felicity Jones, and orphaned niece as he flees Nazi extermination to the US.

The 215-minute-long film also secured the best actor award for Adrien Brody and best original score at the Oscars on March 2.

Speaking live to BBC Breakfast from Beverley Hills on Monday, Crawley said hearing his name being read out on stage was "extraordinary and "overwhelming after such a long journey".

Lol Crawley, won best cinematography for The Brutalist (Jordan Strauss/AP)

He continued: “It’s wonderful and I really just hope that, more than anything, all of this attention, accolades, and also the fact that people are seeing the movie, that it’s going to expand the conversations about what cinema can be.

“I feel like we’ve been slightly constrained by the length of the movies, by the format we shoot on and I feel like it’s kind of blown it out the water and event cinema.”

Speaking about the intermission in the movie, Crawley said the break was “in the script” when he read it.

He continued: “I remember when I was a kid, our nearest cinema was a place called Oswestry on the Welsh-English border and I went to see BMX Bandits, there was an intermission.

“That movie had an intermission, but it was unplanned. Suddenly, the film came to a screeching halt, and you went and bought an ice cream.

“So at least with this one, it’s considered – the intermission is considered where it’s placed.”

Asked how much the award meant to Wales, the cinematographer said he was “very proud” and that he had "huge affection for that country.”

He went on to say he would soon be returned to his old school to speak to pupils.