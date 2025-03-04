Community group supports hundreds of groups and businesses in South Shropshire in first year after receiving grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Based at Enterprise House in Bishop's Castle, Enterprise Southwest Shropshire (ESWS), has provided vital support to the local community after receiving funding from the Severn Trent Community Fund.

In a year, more than 440 people, 250 community groups and 120 local businesses have accessed ESWS and benefitted from its support services.

The support group serves the local community and voluntary organisations in South West Shropshire and on the Welsh border area by providing a hub for drop-in community services, IT support and training, low-cost meeting spaces, offices and community equipment hire.

A £6,350 grant was awarded to ESWS in January last year by the Severn Trent Community Fund towards covering running costs such as electric, heating and staffing costs.

Manager at ESWS, Polly Owen, said: "The award from Severn Trent has allowed us to continue providing vital services to the local community. We’ve been able to offer more direct support , and trialled new approaches including a cost-of-living information session, digital advice drop ins and local first aid courses."

The grant has enabled ESWS to support and collaborate with local groups to support community members who are experiencing digital exclusion, isolation and loneliness.

Community Fund Officer at Severn Trent, Jade Gough added: "The services offered by ESWS are incredibly important to the local community in Bishop's Castle and its work makes a real difference. We’re really pleased to know that we have been able to help them to continue their vital support."