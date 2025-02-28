Touching tributes as former Telford bus driver is laid to rest after 50 years of service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kenneth Davies, from Ketley Bank, died last month at the age of 89.

Mr Davies, who had five children, had been a bus driver in and around Telford and wider Shropshire for 50 years.

A lovingly re-created Midland Red bus was part of the tributes to Kenneth Davies. Picture: Jamie Ricketts

During his time Mr Davies worked for Midland Red and then Arriva, after it bought the company.

Mr Davies had around 25 years working on the Midland Red buses across Telford, Shrewsbury, and Wolverhampton.

The firm was one of the country's largest bus companies, and operated a fleet of iconic red buses.

Mr Davies died on January 27, and Arriva provided a fitting tribute with one of the firm's buses following his hearse on the funeral procession earlier today (Friday, February 28).

Mr Davies was 89. Picture Jamie Ricketts

Mr Davies' funeral took place at Holy Trinity Church on Holyhead Road, with a Midland Red bus lovingly re-created in flowers riding with him to his final stop.

An Arriva bus followed Ken Davies on his final journey. Picture: Jamie Ricketts

Outside of his work as a bus driver Mr Davies enjoyed playing snooker at the Maddocks Sports and Social Club.

Mr Davies had five children: Kenneth Jr, Cynthia, Margaret, Maureen, and Pauline.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter