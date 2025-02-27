'Funeral for the future' - Theatrical protest held by climate campaigners in Shrewsbury and this is why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury held the theatrical protest as Shropshire councillors met for the final session of full council before the May elections.

Around 60 people watched as pallbearers dressed in black carried a child-sized coffin to The Guildhall.

Campaigners outside Guildhall ahead of the meeting.

The performance was to highlight how decisions from the council - particularly over the North West Relief Road - look set to scupper its plans to be net zero by 2030, which came in a landmark climate emergency declaration in May 2019.

In a piece of street theatre, two people representing councillors tore up the council’s climate emergency plan and tossed shreds into the open coffin.