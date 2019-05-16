Shropshire Council declares climate emergency as campaigners gather- with video and pictures

Crowds with banners gathered outside the building this morning, making speeches and chanting.

A 1,000-signature petition from Extinction Rebellion was handed in, calling on the authority to declare a climate change emergency.

Four different motions were being debated by the council.

Seventeen-year-old Belle Lewis, gave a moving speech ahead of the meeting. She said: “I’m here because I’m scared of the future. I’m here because CO2 levels have become higher than ever before in the course of human history.”

Jackie Jones said: “We are tired of waiting. We realised no one was going to save us. Ordinary people like ourselves need to do extraordinary things.”

Green Party councillor Julian Dean addressed the crowd and said there was a “snowball effect” happening.

He said he was “very pleased” with the turnout.

Liberal Democrat councillor Andy Boddington said the council needed to act quicker in tackling climate change.

He said: "Council meetings are generally very boring so it is good to see so many here today. We know about climate change. We must act now," he said.

Councillor Dean added: "If you are not frightened, you are not paying attention. I want to thank the youngsters for coming out today.

"There are opportunities now. If we get it right we can make a difference. We can do rapid transitions. We have to."

'If you live in rural Shropshire you need a car'

Council leader Peter Nutting told the meeting: "We are doing an awful lot as a council already.

"Our biggest problem is transport. If you live in rural Shropshire you need a car."

Labour group leader Alan Mosley said his motion was clear and that it was for the people of Shropshire. He wants a carbon champion and a climate action partnership.

Councillor Moseley was calling for Shropshire to be carbon neutral by 2030.

But Councillor Nutting said a 2030 date was sooner than even scientists were recommending and he was worried that by setting a timescale it could hinder progress. He suggested rejecting Councillor Mosley’s motion.

Councillor Dean Carroll, portfolio holder for climate change, said the council was “ambitious and flexible” and called on the Labour motion to be rejected. He said his motion had some changes.

Councillor Ed Bird said he did not think the problem was as bad as is being made out.

But Lib Dem leader Roger Evans said the council needed to take action now.

“We want to aim for 2030, it’s an aim, an aspiration, a target,” he said.

Councillor Carroll's motion was carried, with an amendment from the Lib Dem group.

It said that 'urgent action is needed to prioritise the climate emergency that we face' and called on the council to declare a climate emergency.

The council also agreed to ask the leader to write to the Secretary of State for the environment, food and rural affairs to encourage Government to be ambitious in its plans for carbon reduction targets, aiming for national carbon neutrality by 2030.

Adam Shipp, from Extinction Rebellion, said earlier that he was one of those arrested in London last month and said there was a "threat to our very existence".

Mr Shipp said he would not get arrested unless the situation was dire, adding the "end of the natural world is on the horizon".

He said a carbon neutral target of 2040 was "a joke" and the council needed to take immediate action.

Mr Shipp added that the council needed to act now "for our children and grandchidren's sake".

He urged councillors: "Make your children proud. Don't leave it to them."

Government urged to take further action

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury-based environmental charity the Field Studies Council (FSC) has joined the growing band of organisations calling on the government to take further action on climate change.

The FSC, which operates 20 environmental education centres across the country and has its head office at Montford Bridge, welcomed movements by the UK Parliament to become the first in the world to make a declaration of a ‘climate emergency’.

It said it hoped the motion would trigger a ‘domino effect’ among individuals and businesses encouraging them to actively change their behaviours and make more environmentally balanced decisions.

It comes as the not for profit organisation reveals it has saved more than £500,000 on its own energy bills after switching from ‘dirty’ to green energy sources and, as it celebrates hitting ambitious carbon reduction targets.

Commitment

Mark Bolland, the FSC’s leading expert on climate change, said the charity had a longstanding and genuine commitment to carbon reduction.

He said: “For FSC, the impact of climate change is not just theoretical. Indeed some of our centres located near the coast such as Flatford Mill, Suffolk, and Slapton Ley in Devon, are being directly impacted by rising sea levels and are seeing the changes first hand.

“These centres have been working on carbon reduction for almost 30 years. They were early adopters of new technologies and have also become pioneers when it comes to changing the behaviours and actions of visitors and staff.

“For years people at these centres have been encouraged to use refillable bottles rather than disposable plastic ones; water usage is strictly timed and our consumption of meat is monitored.”

“FSC’s challenge in our 2011-20 vision was to reduce its carbon footprint per visitor by 40 per cent. This was a significant and ambitious target but with our continued efforts we are on track to reach this across all our centres, which is fantastic.”

More than 50 per cent of all energy used by the organisation now comes from renewable sources such as solar and biomass and 100 per cent of grid energy supplies to FSC is from green generation.

The introduction of a carbon management plan and investment in green technologies has also seen an estimated £568,000 saving in the organisation’s energy bills over the last eight years.

FSC chief executive Mark Castle added: “These results should clearly be celebrated but there is no doubt that we still have a long way to go and our efforts will not stop here.

“Simply switching to a greener off grid source of energy is not an answer in itself and we will be continuing to encourage real behaviour change among all our employees, learners and also the wider community to try and reduce energy consumption.

“The latest move by MPs to declare an ‘environment and climate emergency’ could not have come at a better time and we now want the Government to take action to transform the symbolic gesture into something legally binding.

“In the meantime, the declaration will hopefully trigger the domino effect required to start educating more individuals and businesses to think about what steps they can take on a daily basis to reduce the amount of energy they use.”

For more information about the Field Studies Council visit field-studies-council.org

