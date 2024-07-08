Town centre car park closes for twelve weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Gap site car park on Raven Meadows in Shrewsbury town centre was closed on Monday as work on the transformation of Shrewsbury town centre gets underway.

The car park will be closed for 12 weeks while it is used as site accommodation for the survey company which is carrying out ground investigations for the new Smithfield Riverside regeneration project.

Smithfield Riverside will see the area between the Darwin Centre, Roushill, and the River Severn transformed, with new office space, homes, a public park and leisure facilities.

During the ground investigations, boreholes of various types and depths will be drilled to recover core samples for lab testing.

Groundwater monitoring installations will also be installed for water level monitoring and groundwater sampling, as well as further geology investigative work.

The Gap car park. Photo: Google

While The Gap car park is closed, motorists are urged to use the nearby multi-storey car park on Raven Meadows.

Programme manager at Shropshire Council, Tim Pritchard, said: "We appreciate the co-operation and understanding of our local community while The Gap car park is closed.

"This is an important and necessary step that will enable us to fully explore and understand this development site, with the findings ensuring the design team create a plan that is bold in ambition but also completely achievable."