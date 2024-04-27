It emerged on Tuesday, in reports from ITV, that Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Simon Hardiman, and Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Adam Matthews, were both accused of sending sexist messages.

The fire service announced that it would be launching an independent investigation into the "inappropriate messages".

Now it is understood that Shropshire Fire Authority will hold an emergency meeting next week to discuss the issue and the way forward.

There has been surprise from some, including the solicitor representing a female fire officer targeted in the messages, that neither officer had been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has said that neither officer is currently at work.

It added that an independent external investigation is "ongoing".