The coffee chains closing on Monday for Queen's state funeral

Costa Coffee says it will close on Monday

It comes as a mark of respect for the late monarch, in which the stores will follow other supermarkets and businesses around the country in closing for the day.

Costa Coffee announced that all their owned and operated stores will close on Monday, September 19, but some stores operated by partners may remain open.

The Costa Express machines will be switched on in those retailers that remain open.

Caffe Nero said that while some stores will remain closed all day, the majority will close and reopen for people wishing to gather within their communities.

Caffe Nero in Stafford town centre

The majority of Caffe Nero branches will temporarily close from 10:45am and re-open at 2pm. Each store will have a notice displayed in their window.

Starbucks made the announcement on Twitter, stating that all company-owned stores will be closed from 11am and 2pm on the day.