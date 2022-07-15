Telford CSE inquiry critical of four people, including MP

Inquiry chairman, Tom Crowther QC.

The Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) was published earlier this week.

It listed shocking and damning findings about the grooming and abuse of young girls in Telford.

Tom Crowther QC, who led the inquiry, said that CSE had “thrived unchecked” in the borough for decades, and more than 1,000 girls had been exploited.

Within the 1,200 page inquiry report, Mr Crowther specifically mentions four people.

He says: “There are a handful of instances where I was surprised, and disappointed, at the extent of engagement.”

Those named include Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard, former Telford & Wrekin Council chief executive and director of children’s services Victor Brownlees, and ex-police officers Clive and Geoff Harding.

Mark Pritchard

Mr Pritchard, whose constituency includes Wellington, which was at the centre of the report, has responded by saying he was surprised at the “unfair” criticism – and pointed to his record on highlighting CSE issues to the Government.

In his report Mr Crowther said that Mr Pritchard “had not refused to give evidence” but added: “After early engagement with Mr Pritchard as referred to above, I wrote to him again in March 2021 and June 2021 to ask if he wished to give evidence to the inquiry.

“The response that came was from his office to say that ‘Mr Pritchard has decided to leave the giving of evidence to those experts and professionals who have been dealing personally with these cases. He hopes the inquiry will bring justice for the victims and produce the substantive reforms needed at those institutions which have fallen short of the required standards’.”

Mr Crowther said that in March 2022 “Mr Pritchard confirmed that his office held no information on ‘a single or individual CSE case’, and noted in respect of my previous requests that ‘we could not offer any such information’ or evidence to your inquiry...’.”

He added: “Mr Pritchard further explained that he did not offer his views, recommendations or opinions because he did not regard this to be ‘evidence’ or ‘information’ (which is what this inquiry had asked him for) and because they are well documented.”

Mark Pritchard MP

Responding, Mr Pritchard said: “I am surprised by these comments as they do not reflect or record the fact I submitted eight pages of very detailed documented information and also the recommendations I made to the Home Secretary about CSE issues.

“So in the inquiry’s terms, and before its publication, evidence was very much submitted, but not legal evidence about particular cases, as that evidence was in any event held by the police or other public bodies and not by my office. The criticism is unfair and clothed in legalese.”

Victor Brownlees

Mr Brownlees was chief executive at Telford & Wrekin Council from 2009 to 2011, as well as holding a dual role including director of children’s services in 2010 and 2011.

Mr Crowther said Mr Brownlees had “declined to meet with the inquiry team” but “provided a very brief statement’ via e-mail.

Mr Crowther added Mr Brownlees had told the inquiry he had not retained any documents from his time at the authority and “was therefore doubtful that he could provide any further information”.

Clive Harding

Clive Harding, the retired detective chief inspector responsible for the investigation of the murder of Lucy Lowe, along with her mother and sister, declined to speak to the inquiry, saying he could not add anything to the documentation from the time which had been disclosed by the police.

Lucy, who was 16 at the time, and her family had been killed by the taxi driver Azhar Ali Mehmood, with whom she had a child after meeting him at the age of 13.

Mr Crowther said: “Whilst I accept that memories fade...I am of the view that someone of such a senior rank, with responsibility for such a major investigation in Telford’s history, would nevertheless have been able to provide important evidence and essential context.”

Geoff Harding

Geoff Harding retired from West Mercia Police in 2005 in the rank of detective chief inspector.

Mr Crowther QC said: “Mr Harding did not engage directly with the inquiry, and instead chose to submit a very short written summary of his roles via West Mercia Police.”

He added: “Mr Harding’s short written summary stated he did not believe he had any information to offer, as he had ‘no recollection from [his] time involved in child protection with the police or the council of any case now referred to as either child prostitution or child sexual exploitation, particularly in the Telford area’.