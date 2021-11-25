Storm Arwen set to batter Shropshire with chilling gale winds

A yellow warning for wind is in place for Shropshire

The Met Office has given a name to the low-pressure system that is set to batter much of the UK - Storm Arwen.

A yellow weather warning which includes Shropshire is set to see wind gusting up to a gale force 44mph. The Met Office is forecasting gusts of up to 30mph at 5pm on Friday, rising to 35mph by 10pm.

The winds are set to roar in at up to 44mph at 6am on Saturday before dropping back gradually over the course of the day. Sunday is set to be much calmer.

Temperatures are not forecast to rise much above zero, and the wind chill will make it feel much colder.

The worst effects are due to be felt in Scotland and the North East which have been given an amber warning and put on alert for gusts of up to 75mph. Flying debris leading to injury or danger to life is "likely".

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesman, said: "Storm Arwen has been named on the back of a deep low-pressure system moving to the north-east of the UK, which has brought about our amber wind warning on Friday.

"The worst affected areas will predominantly be on the coasts, with gusts of over 75mph bringing possible disruption to travel and longer journey times, power cuts, flying debris and large waves with beach material being thrown around.

"There is also a yellow warning of wind in place along the west coast of the UK from 9am on Friday, stretching from Scotland, through Northern Ireland and Wales and as far as south-west England.

"This reflects the impact Storm Arwen will have, with strong winds likely to occur into Saturday, when the warning is extended to most parts of the UK.

He said Storm Arwen is moving in from the North Sea and will begin to travel south before easing on Sunday.

The Met Office names storms on the back of their potential impact, with Storm Arwen declared as the result of the amber wind warning.

Mr Dixon added: "As Arwen causes disruption there will also be the chance of snow in the coming days, especially in the higher regions of Scotland and northern England.

"There may also be some snow in the lower ground region of northern England, though this is likely to be short-lived and fall in the form of sleet or wintry rain.

"It comes on the back of a fall in temperature, with parts of rural Scotland and England to drop below freezing during the night."

The RAC has advised drivers to prepare for strong gusts by slowing down and being "very careful" when passing high-sided vehicles or cyclists.

Spokesman Simon Williams said: "In extreme windy conditions, bridges may also be closed and trees may fall so it's important to allow extra time for journeys.

"With forecasters predicting strong winds together with colder conditions, drivers should take this opportunity to prepare their vehicles for winter by checking oil and coolant levels, ensuring they have enough good quality screen wash that protects down to well below minus 10C, as well as having properly inflated tyres with good tread."

Forecasters also say some sleet and snow is also possible over some lower ground in the UK later on Friday and Saturday, but this is likely to be more short-lived.

See the Met Office's prediction for the next few days:

Met Office Principal Meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Storm Arwen is associated with a deep low pressure system that will impact the northeast in particular from Friday, but will also bring wider impacts to the UK with high winds, rain and some snow probable over the high ground.

“Storm Arwen’s impacts are mainly associated with high winds as the storm sinks southwards and will widely bring gusts of up to 65mph in coastal areas, although slightly stronger in the northeast, with in excess of 75mph possible in exposed locations.”

Storm Arwen brings with it the risk of disruption to travel, power cuts and potential damage, especially within the amber area and near the coasts, where large waves could see material thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.