Help for learners with special educational needs

Improving provision for the learners is one of the strategic aims in the council’s Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys 2020-2030, which was approved in April.

Members of the Cabinet will consider a report on November 3.

It follows feedback in a consultation exercise earlier this year and looks at mainstream provision, early support and assessment, specialist provision for pupils of statutory school age with the most complex needs, specialist centres, specialist behaviour provision, previous up to the age of 25 and Welsh medium support.

Cllr Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: “Over the last 12 months, we have had significant engagement with parents, learners, school leaders, teachers and others to help inform the re-shaping and transformation of the educational provision for children and young people in Powys.

“During our engagement sessions, a number of issues were raised about our current ALN / SEN provision. This included that pupils had different quality and type of provision depending on where they lived, some had to travel long distances to reach provision that meets their needs while the access to provision through the medium of Welsh is inconsistent.

“Our ambition is for our schools to be fully inclusive, educating pupils with a wide range of special educational needs / additional learning needs. For our learners with more complex needs, we want to develop on the strengths of our special schools, and have a network that will allow learners to have access to a range of specialist provision and support as close to home as is possible.