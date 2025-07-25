Celebrating community: Housing associations to exhibit jointly at Eisteddfod 2025

As the largest celebration of Welsh culture, the Eisteddfod promotes the coming together of communities from across Wales and beyond to highlight Welsh language, arts, literature, music and more. The annual Eisteddfod is an important date in the calendar for many people; an opportunity to join friends, family and communities and focus on Welsh lifestyle and heritage.

Four Welsh housing associations are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Eisteddfod.

Four North Wales-based housing organisations, which own and manage over 20,000 properties across North and Mid Wales, were keen to be part of the celebration, whilst acknowledging what is at the heart of their associations: community. Adra, ClwydAlyn, Grŵp Cynefin and North Wales Housing will be extending a warm welcome to visitors throughout Eisteddfod 2025, recognising the crucial roles which housing associations play; offering safe, warm, homes for residents and providing a wide-variety of support services for those who need them.

By creating a series of theme days, the organisations hope to illustrate the value of ‘community’ and use their individual platforms to bring visitors and residents together to enjoy the festivities and consider the meaning of ‘home’.

A selection of homes owned by the four housing associations.

Visitors to the stand can expect live music from Band Bwced, activities for all ages, face painting and an exciting ‘Cyclone’ game to take part in, plus the following theme days:

Monday 4 August – Health & Wellbeing

Tuesday 5 August – Leadership Day

Clare Budden, Chief Executive Officer at ClwydAlyn.

Wednesday 6 August – Green Day

Thursday 7 August – Affordable Housing Day

Friday 8 August – Recruitment Opportunities Day

Helena Kirk, Chief Executive, North Wales Housing Association.

Panel talks including speakers from each of the associations will take place on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00am in the Societies Tent.

Across Wales, housing associations provide over 173,000 homes for over 300,000 people, housing one in 10 people in every region[1]. Owning and operating homes across a variety of types and tenures, provision includes affordable social housing for families and single people, as well as specialist nursing and care services, supported living and independent living options, low-cost homeownership, leasehold management services, intermediate and market rented homes.

Clare Budden, Chief Executive Officer at ClwydAlyn said: “We are delighted to come together with colleagues from Adra, Grŵp Cynefin and North Wales Housing to create a celebration of community. Ensuring support for all our residents and working towards a Wales where everyone has a home are our common goals and we are delighted to be able to promote these priorities at Eisteddfod 2025.”

Iwan Trefor Jones, Chief Executive of Adra.

Iwan Trefor Jones, Chief Executive of Adra said “With the Eisteddfod being held in north Wales this year, we've joined forces with three other housing associations to showcase the work our organisations undertake across the region. It's a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the positive impact we have on our communities and to highlight the importance of delivering more affordable homes for local people, and the perfect time to thank all who have supported us and worked with us over the years."

Helena Kirk, Chief Executive, North Wales Housing Association said: “The Eisteddfod is a fantastic celebration of Welsh culture, identity, and community - values that are central to our work at North Wales Housing. We're proud to be part of this year’s event with Adra, Clwyd Alyn and Grŵp Cynefin, showcasing the important role housing associations play in supporting people and places across North Wales. It’s a great opportunity to connect with and listen to local residents.”

Mel Evans Chief Executive at Grŵp Cynefin said: “We at Grŵp Cynefin are extremely proud to be part of Wrecsam National Eisteddfod this year. Sharing a stand with our partners in the housing sector is a great example of collaboration, sharing resources, and ensuring real value for money.

Mel Evans Chief Executive at Grŵp Cynefin.

“The Eisteddfod will be an unique opportunity to inspire important discussions about the future of social housing in Wales – how we can continue to support Welsh communities, and build homes and connections that ensure that individuals and communities flourish. I’m looking forward to the discussion, and to the festival.”

To find out more about this year’s Eisteddfod, visit: Croeso | Eisteddfod

To visit the stand jointly hosted by Adra, ClwydAlyn, Grŵp Cynefin and North Wales Housing, head to stand 621-624.

To find details of panel talks in the Societies Tent, visit: Rhaglen | Eisteddfod