Cosmetic makeover for market building if councillors give go ahead

Oswestry's Indoor Market

Oswestry Town Council will debate tonight (wed) how the building on the Bailey Head, can be made more appealing when it is closed, with a cosmetic make-over

The Powis Hall building was put up in the 1960s, replacing an historic old building which had been the town hall then used as a corn exchange, as a butter and cheese market, and during the Second World War for emergency storage and for auxiliary fire service purposes.

The council, which manages both the indoor and outdoor markets in the town, has already invested in new tables and chairs inside the building and improved wifi for visitors and traders.

Now councillors are to decide whether to put vinyl designs onto the shutters to brighten them up.

The report to the council meeting from council officers says: "Despite supporting 40 plus independent businesses, the Oswestry Indoor Market receives unfavourable comments when compared to Shrewsbury and others, such as Newtown.

"The council has supported business financially during lockdown, is investing in tables and chairs, is investing to improve the Wi-Fi and is promoting the market and its traders through a social media campaign.

"That said, most visitors would reflect that the Indoor Market requires a cosmetic makeover."

Councillors will be asked to set aside around £1,500 overall for the project.