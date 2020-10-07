Online club makes a marathon effort to complete walking challenge

Wise and Well Club walking challenge

The Wise and Well Club, which is run by Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC), hosted the event on Sunday, October 4, to celebrate the London Marathon and encourage members to go for a walk.

The 17-strong group was made of members of the club, who are all over 65, and ‘friends of the club’, who walked a combined 64.7 miles. One participant, aged 77, contributed 6.8 miles to the final total.

In recognition of the charitable nature of the London Marathon, a number of members were sponsored to complete the challenge to raise funds for local charities, including Shropshire RCC.

Shropshire RCC Development Officer Susie Hancock organised the event. She said: “I am delighted that so many people took part and have reported back how much they enjoyed it. The “early birds” got wet but the day cleared up so most walkers enjoyed fine weather, and ultimately everyone got to experience the benefits of being active outdoors.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who sponsored the participants and to those who took part on the day. With all the challenges of this year, I’m thrilled that this little community is growing and encourage anyone interested in joining the Wise and Well Club to get in touch.”

The Wise and Well Club is free and open to people in Shropshire aged 65 to 95. Members receive information and advice on fitness and wellbeing through a regular e-newsletter, and are also invited to take part in activities and join seminars on different themes around health.