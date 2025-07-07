Birmingham Airport marks start of summer season with busiest June ever

A record 1,360,957 passengers travelled through the airport in the month of June, according to latest figures released by BHX.

The figure was bolstered by the beginning of the summer season and the introduction of new and returning summer routes to destinations including Gibraltar, Poros and Samos.

Birmingham Airport bosses say BHX remains on track to experience its busiest year ever - with nearly 14 million passengers forecast to travel through in 2025/26.

Ahead of the expected significant growth, the airport announced its largest capital investment plan ever in May, totalling £76.5 million over the next 12 months.

The plan equates to £1.5 million being invested in improvements around the airport every week to enhance customer experience and boost operational efficiency.

Following the easing of security regulations last month, the airport has also announced that passengers will now be permitted to travel with liquids in containers of up to two litres thanks to the implementation of next-generation security scanners.

Last year, BHX became one of the few UK airports to successfully meet the initial governmental deadline and has further bolstered its screening capacity by unveiling an extra two lanes ahead of the summer getaway.

Al Titterington, terminal operations director of Birmingham Airport, said: “June has been another record month for Birmingham Airport with more passengers choosing to travel through Birmingham Airport.

“This uptick in passengers coincides with our ongoing investment into enhancing our customer experience at the airport including a full reconfiguration of our immigration area in the south terminal and the addition of new airside shopping and dining options.

“In June, we also welcomed the long-awaited easing of liquid restrictions meaning we can now fully utilise our industry-leading, next-generation security machinery and allow passengers to travel outbound with up to two litres of liquids.

“As we continue into our peak season, we look forward to welcoming even more customers through Birmingham Airport.”