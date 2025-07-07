Boost for train travellers as Midlands Rail Hub scheme promising 20 million more seats wins Government funding

The Government has pledged to invest in Midlands Connect's flagship scheme, a rail improvement which it said will benefit seven million people across the region.

The Midlands Rail Hub is a blueprint for faster, better and more frequent connections across the Midlands, with two new ‘chords’ and more than 10 engineering interventions throughout the region allowing more than 20 million extra seats for passengers and up to 300 extra trains every day.

The Midlands Rail Hub project is co-sponsored by Midlands Connect, the Department for Transport and West Midlands Rail Executive.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves highlighted the scheme in her Comprehensive Spending Review in June and the latest announcement of the investment in the £1.75 billion Midlands Rail Hub provides the capital investment needed to make it a reality.

Under the plans, Birmingham Moor Street will see 14.2 million extra seats and Birmingham New Street will gain an extra 5.4 million seats.

Under the plans, Birmingham Moor Street will see 14.2 million extra seats

The Cross City line will see two extra trains, in each direction, per hour, which will create 5.4 million new seats each year.

Redditch, Alvechurch and Barnt Green will see one extra train, in each direction, per hour and 2.7 million new seats for passengers, whilst Bromsgrove will see 4.7 million new seats. Lichfield will gain 5.4 million seats.

Nottingham, Hereford, Coleshill Parkway, Worcester, Hinckley, South Wigston, Droitwich Spa and Worcestershire Parkway will see at least 2 million new seats. Derby will see 4.1 million new seats.

The West Chord will consist of improvements between Bordesley and Moor Street, allowing access to Birmingham Moor Street from the southwest and Wales, and making sure services are improved on the Hereford and Worcester corridors.

Meanwhile the East Chord will create an access to Birmingham Moor Street from the East Midlands.

Engineering upgrades will include works to platforms at Moor Street, Snow Hill, improvements around Kings Norton to Barnt Green, Water Orton remodelling and Bordesley viaduct widening.

Maria Machancoses, chief executive of Midlands Connect said: "This is a breakthrough moment for our region, one which will led to a fundamental shift in opportunities and investment, and we will see growth in jobs, housing and in our economy as a direct result.

Birmingham New Street will gain an extra 5.4 million seats

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome this Government commitment, and it is a testament to the determination of our mayors, leaders, MPs and partners across the region who have championed this scheme.

"Midlands Rail Hub is a once-in-a-generation chance to change our collective future for the better."

A spokesman for Midlands Connect said: "The scale of this announcement is a huge step forward in delivering the overall ambition of Midlands Rail Hub and to boost frequency and capacity to as many places as possible across the region.

"It is a vote of confidence in a project which is expected to create nearly 13,000 construction jobs and serve up to 50 stations and destinations across the Midlands and beyond."

The project is expected to progress to full business case completion in 2028, with parts of the scheme set to enter into service in the early 2030s.