Young people invited to climate change chat with Shropshire MP

By Deborah Hardiman | Bridgnorth | Environment | Published:

Young people are being invited to join an online chat with the MP responsible for an environment committee in Parliament.

Philip Dunne MP

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne is the chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee which gives him insight on how the Government is dealing with reform and the climate change crisis.

This Friday Shropshire Wildlife Trust will host an online gathering for those aged 11-24 to question the Conservative MP for the south of the county including Bridgnorth about policy reform.

The trust said it organised the event to allow young people from all walks of life the opportunity to ask the questions that concern them the most about the Government's proposals and strategy and to get their voices heard.

The event is free of charge to attend and will be run via Microsoft Teams software which is easily downloaded to a computer, tablet or phone app.

Participants can sign up via the trust's page https://www.facebook.com/events/527568894586971/ to provide an email address to receive log on details to the live call.

The trust said questions will be requested prior to the chat and it would be happy to hear from contributors ahead of the live stream.

