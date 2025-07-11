Firefighters' warning after bonfire near Bridgnorth got out of control and spread to trees

Posting on social media Bridgnorth Fire Station showed pictures of a bonfire in the Quatford area which had spread.

The post urged the public not to have bonfires in the current conditions - with recent hot weather having left the ground and undergrowth extremely easy to ignite.

Firefighters dealing with the incident. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station

It said: "Once again we are out tacking a fire which had spread from a controlled burn/bonfire in the Quatford area.

"Please do not have any fires in this continued long spell of hot and dry weather.

"The ground and undergrowth is extremely dry and will catch fire very easily!

"Crews have used one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire which has spread into the nearby trees and undergrowth."

In a separate post the station added: "The Fire Severity Index (FSI) is currently showing very high levels, with exceptional risk forecast for Sunday in Shropshire.

"This is the highest level on the scale. This significantly increases the severity and likelihood of wildfire incidents, particularly due to: increased public footfall over the weekend in public areas, agricultural activity including crop cutting, harvesting.

"Recent incidents [have been] caused by bonfires, disposable BBQs, and machinery.

"Please do not have bonfires/burning green waste in this current hot spell."