Shropshire remembers the fallen: List of Remembrance Day services

Tributes will be paid to fallen heroes and soldiers who fought bravely for their country in two World Wars and further conflicts that have seen service men and women give their lives in combat.

Many events have been planned across Shropshire on Remembrance Sunday on the 10 November and Armistice Day on 11 November, including parades, festivals and concerts.

Telford and Wrekin Council will host their annual Armistice Day Service at the Remembrance Memorial in the Town Park on Monday.

The service starts at 10.55am and will be led by Rev Chris Densham, Ecumenical Mission Enabler for Telford Christians Together followed by The Last Post, two minutes silence, a dedication, laying of wreaths and prayers.

It will be attended by Borough Mayor Councillor Stephen Reynolds, representatives of the armed forces and standard bearers.

Councillor Reynolds said: “This is a time for us to remember and honour all those who have sacrificed their lives. I hope people will join us as we mark Armistice Day on Monday 11 November.”

Southwater One will also be lit up red from 5pm each day from Friday through until Monday.

Towns and villages across the county have organised remembrance parades and events for people to be able to mark the special day with friends and family.

Telford

Bridgnorth:

St. Leonard's Church, St. Leonard's Close, 11.30am. Meet at Bridgnorth Castle Grounds for a 10.50am service by the war memorial. Crosses will be planted by representatives of the Scouts and Girlguiding. Parade to St. Leonard's Church for service at 11.30am.

Coalbrookdale:

Holy Trinity Church, Church Road, 10.50am. Service will be followed through a procession through the churchyard to the war memorial for brief prayers and an Act of Remembrance.

Dawley:

Methodist Church, High Street, 11am. Assemble at the car park adjacent to the Royal British Legion at 10.30am to march to the Methodist Church through the High Street. Wreath laying will take place in Dawley Park after the service. Refreshments will be at the legion club.

Donnington:

War Memorial, Winifreds Drive, 10.45am. Wreaths will be laid.

Edgmond:

St. Peter's Church, High Street, 10.30am. Act of Remembrance to include wreath laying.

Hadley:

Hadley Methodist Church, High Street, 11am. Parade assembles at Castle Farm Community Centre from 10am. Parade leaves at 10.40am to the cenotaph in Manse Road for the service and wreath laying. Then they return to Castle Farm Community Centre for refreshments.

High Ercall:

St. Michael and All Angels Church, Church Road, 10.45am. Act of Remembrance to include wreath laying.

Hollinswood and Randlay:

War Memorial, Telford Town Park, 10.35am. Former Veterans of the Navy, Army and Air Force are to parade from the New Southwater Area (near Meeting Point House) on Sunday at 10.20am. The parade will move to the Memorial in the Town Park where the Remembrance Service will take place at 10.35am.

Ironbridge:

St. Luke's Church, Church Hill, 10.50am. Wreath laying at the war memorial in the church. After the service, there will be a procession to the war memorial in Ironbridge Square for further laying of wreaths.

Jackfield:

Memorial Bridge, 10.45am. Assemble at the foot of Memorial Bridge next to the Boat Inn for 10.45am. The service starts shortly after during which the wreath laying will take place. The Royal British Legion Jackfield wreath bearer will ascend steps to lay a wreath on the bridge. After the service, refreshments will be available in the Boat Inn.

Ketley:

St. Mary the Virgin Church, Shepherd's Lane, 10.55am. Two minutes silence at 11am followed by service and wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial in the churchyard.

Kynnersley:

St. Chad's Church, Mill Lane, 6.30pm. Act of remembrance to include wreath laying.

Lawley:

St John the Evangelist Church, Dawley Road, 9.15am. Act of Remembrance and wreaths will be laid during the service. A Community Act of Remembrance will be held at the war memorial at 1.30pm where poems will be read by Lawley councillors and military personnel and Telford Concert Band will perform.

Little Wenlock:

St. Lawrence Church, Church Road, 10.50am. Service followed by wreath laying ceremony at The Memorial in the church grounds.

Madeley:

Russell Square, 10.45am. The British Legion will parade through Madeley on Sunday, arriving at the Cenotaph near Russell Square for the wreath laying service at 10.45am. For Armistice Day on Monday 11th November, the Mayor, Madeley Town Council, Paveaways, the Anstice team and the Madeley community will meet outside The Anstice at 11am to observe together the two minutes silence.

Malinslee:

St. Leonard's Church, Alma Avenue, 10.45am. Act of Remembrance. No wreaths will be laid.

Newport:

St. Nicholas Church, High Street, 11am. Meet at Audley Avenue where the parade will leave at 10.15am. It will proceed to St. Nicholas Church on the High Street for a service at 11am. After the service, lost soldiers names will be read out and wreaths will be laid. People are invited back to the Royal British Legion afterwards.

Oakengates:

Holy Trinity Church, Holyhead Road, 9.30am. There will also be a service at 10am at Salvation Army Hall followed by a march at 10.30am from outside the Hall. There will be a parade to the Memorial Gates at Hartshill Park where there will be a shared Act of Remembrance and wreath laying.

A Festival of Remembrance will be held at The Place in Oakengates at 8pm on Sunday. It is Telford and Wrekin Council's annual event in association with Royal British Legion and Telford Christians Together. There will be a parade of standards and one hundred names will be read from the Roll of Honour. Tickets are free but should be booked on their website.

Priorslee:

St. Peter's Church, Church Road, Snedshill, 10.55am. Includes a wreath laying ceremony.

Rowton:

All Hallows Church, 9.30am. Holy Communion. Act of Remembrance and wreath laying.

St. George's:

St. George's Parish Church, 11am. A short Act of Remembrance at the Memorial Gates at the Recreation Ground, St Georges at 10.45am followed by a service at St Georges Parish Church at 11am.

Wellington:

All Saints Church, Church Street, 11am. A parade will leave the Nailor's Row car park at 10.25am and end in front of the All Saints Church for a short service on the grassed area. The parade will then return to the car park for dismissal at around 11.40am where the Mayor will take the salute.

Wrockwardine:

War Memorial near St. Peter's Church, 10.50am. Meet at the War Memorial on the triangular junction near St Peter’s Church at 10.45am. Service begins at 10.50am with wreath laying at the Memorial. Two minutes silence and remainder of the service in the church followed by light refreshments.

Wrockwardine Wood:

Holy Trinity Church, Church Road, 11am. Service of remembrance.

North Shropshire

Ellesmere:

St. Mary's Church, Church Hill, 11am. Gather at main car park in the town for 10.30am. March through the town to the church for a remembrance service. After the service, refreshments will be served in the town hall.

Market Drayton:

St. Mary's Church, Church Street, 10.45am. A parade will depart from Queen Street at 10.20am heading to St. Mary's Church where a service will begin at 10.45am. There will be a salute in Cheshire Street as the parade leaves again to meet at the town centre war memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony. Refreshments will be available at the Royal British Legion club in Church Street afterwards.

Oswestry:

Our Lady and Saint Oswald's Catholic Church, Upper Brook Street, 11.30am. Oswestry Remembrance parade will leave from the Guildhall and stop at Cae Glas park where a two minute silence will be held at the park gates - the town's war memorial. Then will continue to the church for a service.

Wem:

Parish Church, High Street, 10.50am. A United Service of Remembrance will be held at the Parish Church in Wem starting at 10.50am around the war memorial. This will be followed by a service in the parish church conducted by the Rector and Preacher. British Legion Members, Scouts, Guides, Brownies, and all other interested organisation are invited to assemble at the main car park at 10.30am ready to march at 10.45am. The parade will be led by the Wem Jubilee Band.

Whitchurch:

St. Alkmunds Church, Church Street, 11am. Remembrance parade will leave from the town memorial in Station Street at 10am and will march through the town to St. Alkmunds Church for a two minute silence and a service. Refreshments will be held in the civic centre afterwards.

Shrewsbury

St. Chad's Church, Chad's Terrace, 9.45am. Meet at Shrewsbury Castle, Castle Street, at 9am for civic procession of dignitaries and armed forces, with music from The Band of the RAF College. Service will be held at St. Chad's Church at 9.45am. Followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial in the Quarry at 11am.

South Shropshire

Bishop's Castle:

St. John the Baptist, Church Lane, 11am. Assemble at the Town Hall on the High Street for 10.30am. March through the town to the church where a wreath will be played before the service starts at 11am.

Clee Hill:

St. Peter's Church, Clee Hill, 6.30pm. A Festival of Remembrance will be held at St. Peter's Church on Sunday at 6.30pm. Children from Clee Hill Academy will place a poppy in the cross for every member of the parish who died in conflict. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass will be playing during the service. Refreshments will be held at the Golden Cross.

Cleobury Mortimer:

St. Mary's Church, Church Street, 11am. The A4117 through the town will be closed on Sunday as a parade leaves from the Talbot car park at 10.40am. Any uniformed body can join in and they will head to the war memorial outside St. Mary's Church for 11am. Then a longer service will take place inside the church. On Monday there will be a short remembrance service led by a rector outside the church at 11am.

Ludlow:

Ludlow Peace Memorial, Castle Square, 11am. Meet at Ludlow Castle at around 10.50am on Sunday. There will be a service at the Peace Memorial which begins with a minutes silence at 11am. There will be a wreath laying service and a sermon there.

Mid Wales

Montgomery:

Montgomery Presbyterian Church, Princes Street, 10am. A service will be held at the town hall at 9am and a parade will then march off at 9.45am towards the church for a service. From there, they will march to the memorial gardens on Chirbury Road where a service and laying of the wreaths will take place. Refreshments will be held in the town hall afterwards.

Newtown:

The Monty Club, Saturday, Broad Street, 7pm. Musical items will be provided by Newtown Silver Band with musical director Steve Edwards and guest artistes. This will be followed by a short service and act of remembrance. Tickets available in advance or on the door.

Broad Street, Sunday, 10.30am. Newtown Silver Band will lead the annual Armistice Parade and service which will commence from Broad Street at 10.30am on Sunday. It will reach the town's Cenotaph where remembrance will take place with the laying of poppy wreaths.

Welshpool: