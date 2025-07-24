Shropshire based family travel firm expands into Europe as demand grows

Wisteria Tours, which has built its reputation on UK coach tours and breaks showcasing historic properties and English gardens, is now launching European itineraries which emphasise art, culture and beautiful countryside.

The move comes as the UK sustainable tourism market, valued at £20.5 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at over 9% annually through 2028.

Sue Burnell, who runs the business alongside her sister Jacky Burnell and mother Jackie Crick, said the expansion into European travel was a natural evolution for Wisteria Tours.

“We were driven primarily by customer feedback and changing market preferences. Many of our loyal travellers who enjoyed independent European adventures in their earlier years now seek the convenience and security of our guided approach.”

The company's first European adventure in 2025 will take place in September with a Luxembourg tour. The seven-night break takes in Germany and Belgium, with a carefully curated itinerary and travel via Eurotunnel Le Shuttle.

"This Luxembourg tour exemplifies our approach to European travel – immersive cultural experiences, local guides, carefully selected accommodation and seamless transport arrangements," said Sue.

“We did a trial run to Normandy, 2024. We put it out to our customers on our newsletter and by 5pm same day all the places had been reserved. Doing the trip we learned some lessons, like don’t go from Shrewsbury to Normandy in one day! We have reshaped this year’s Luxembourg trip with those lessons in mind.”

The firm's European venture also addresses practical considerations.

"European destinations in spring and autumn allow us to extend our operational season beyond traditional peak periods, offering competitive pricing while avoiding extreme temperatures. Le Shuttle is currently investing in infrastructure for coaches to make border crossing a seamless experience with good facilities for coach passengers, so that’s helpful too.”

The company's growth aligns with increasing consumer interest in sustainable travel options.

"Coach travel offers significantly reduced environmental impact, with emissions shared across all passengers. Modern coaches emit about six times less CO₂ per passenger than private cars, and one coach carrying 50 passengers can prevent at least 20 individual car trips. For many of our clients, this is a driving factor – no pun intended – in their decision to book with us.”

While expanding into Europe, Wisteria Tours continues to offer its popular UK experiences as it heads into its tenth year in business in 2026. It’s domestic day trips and short breaks featuring royal residences, stately homes and particularly English gardens remain core to their business.

For further information about Wisteria Tours and their expanded offerings, visit wisteriatours.com.