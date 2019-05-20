Cycling for Hope House

The Shropshire Club has supported Hope House for more than a decade and already raised £440,000 to help provide vital care for terminally ill local children and their families.

The money is raised is mainly through an annual black tie ball and auction but, for the past two years, the club has also organised the Shropshire Cycle Challenge.

With a choice of 35 or 85 miles winding through the county's glorious country lanes from Market Drayton to Newport, Wem, Hope House at Oswestry, Ellesmere and Whitchurch, the inaugural event attracted more than 200 entrants and raised over £12,000. This year the club is hoping for even more support for the event - which begins at the Grove School in Market Drayton at 7.30am on Sunday June 9.

Club Chairman Mark Charman said: "We had a terrific turnout last year and this year we are hoping that greater awareness of the ride will encourage even more people to take part. It's a fantastic day out, with free snack stations and cheer squads in every town, and a really superb flattish route."

Two club members who last year helped with the organisation, are this year taking to two wheels to get out with the cyclists.

Jeremy Lamond, Director and Head of Fine Art at Halls, has been challenged to get fit and take part in the 85 mile ride.

"There have been plenty of 5am starts and cycling up Lyth Hill to see the sunrise. I'm up to 40 miles as my longest ride and will have to double this before June 9, but I am hugely motivated for Hope House," he said.

Shaun Dixon, director of Kingsland Wealth Management in Shrewsbury, auctioned the back seat on his tandem for the 36 mile ride. The lucky bidder was the Chair of Hope House Board of Trustees Steve Henly who donated £1,500 for what he said was the best seat at the event.

The event is open to everyone to cyclists looking to record a record time or those who want to enjoy a leisurely ride taking in the scenery and cake stops.

To sign up for your place in the Shropshire Cycle Challenge visit shropshirecycleride.com and to sponsor Jeremy go to justgiving.com/fundraising/j-lamond1.