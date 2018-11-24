Menu

One hurt in Powys two-vehicle crash

By Deborah Hardiman

One person was hurt in a two-vehicle smash in Powys.

Emergency crews were called to Llanfechain between Llanfyllin and Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain at about 4.25pm on Saturday after reports of a road traffic collision.

Teams from Mid and West Wales and Oswestry fire and rescue services used specialist lifting gear to help ambulance staff to check the individual.

They also cleared leaked oil from the carriageway.

The crews left the scene at 5.42pm.

Earlier a crew from Ludlow were called to PCB Solicitors, Tolsey House, Bull Ring, after a bus struck the corner of the building shortly before 12.20pm.

