Shropshire’s Strong Mommas Club celebrates first year of business - and makes plans for expansion

Since launching in February 2025, the club, based in Bridgnorth, has supported dozens of local Shropshire mums get back into fitness after childbirth - helping them regain strength and confidence, all while bonding with their baby and making friends.

Created for mums of all fitness levels, Strong Mommas Club combines gentle strength training, cardio, and mobility exercises with social support and baby-friendly activities. Classes - currently running in Bridgnorth, Tettenhall and soon-to-be in Shifnal - allow mothers to bring their babies along while they work out.

Lauren Baines, founder of Strong Mommas Club, Level 4 Personal Trainer, and mum herself, says she is delighted with the response to Strong Mommas Club and has revealed big plans for the brand.

"Strong Mommas Club was born out of the need for a safe, welcoming space where mums could focus on their postnatal health and fitness without worrying about childcare or what others in the gym might be thinking. Over the past year, we’ve watched our strong mommas grow stronger, both physically and emotionally, while forming lovely friendships. It’s been an incredible journey," she added.

The 33-year-old who is mum to two-year-old Spencer previously worked in recruitment and ran fitness classes and personal training sessions in her spare time. The idea for a mum and baby fitness class came to her while she was on maternity leave.

Babies up to 18 months are welcome in class

“There are lots of baby classes on offer for new mums, but not many that put the mum first,” she added. “Parenting is hard, especially in those early days, and I wanted Strong Mommas Club to be a place mums could come to look after themselves, both physically and mentally, without having to fit it in around childcare.”

Lauren quit the corporate world to focus on her business in 2025 and hasn’t looked back - now she’s planning to expand the Strong Mommas Club offering in 2026.

“Our first year has gone so fast, but we are only just getting started. We are going to be expanding into new areas this year and we’re looking for coaches across the Midlands & Shropshire who want to join us.”

Strong Mommas Club is a dedicated six-week fitness programme designed to safely help mums back into fitness after giving birth. The classes focus on gentle cardio, strength training as well as pelvic floor and core. Babies up to 18 months are welcome in class.

To find out more visit laurenmayfitness.com or search Strong Mommas Club on social media.