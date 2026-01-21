Old Radnor Women’s Institute held their annual dinner at the Harp Inn at Old Radnor

Partners were also invited to the event

A lovely afternoon was had by all and a very good Sunday lunch was enjoyed by all members and their partners.

Ros Tarrant arranged a quiz and it was also enjoyed by all present.

The next meeting Old Radnor WI meeting will be held on the February 3 at 3pm at Walton Hall.

The speaker will be Oliver Sharman and he will talk about the work of the Wales Air Ambulance.

The Wales Air Ambulance delivers advanced lifesaving medical care to people across Wales 24/7.

They are the only air ambulance charity, based in, and dedicated to, the people of Wales and rely entirely on charitable donations to raise £13 million every year to keep the helicopters in the air and fleet of rapid response vehicles on the road.

The Charity was formed on St. David’s Day, 1 March 2001 and operates from bases across Wales. Since its inception, it has attended over 50,000 missions and are on standby to attend those suffering a life or limb-threatening injury or illness.

Any new WI members would be very welcome.

Anyone interested in finding out more should contact the secretary Jane Lloyd on 01544230499.