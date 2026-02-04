Perfect models of buildings created by a Powys Lego enthusiast wow members of the WI

Jenny's model of the Automobile Palace in Llandrindod Wells

A view into Jenny's model of the Automobile Palace

Jenny Moorhouse presented a talk and demonstration to Howey Women’s Institute recently.

Howey WI started its 2026 meetings in style in the warmth and comfort of the refurbished Howey Village Hall and welcomed three possible new members.

The monthly topic was Lego, familiar to all in the room from those who remembered the introduction of the Lego bricks to those who regularly buy Lego sets and bricks usually as gifts.

Jenny had brought along a wide selection of Lego models showing the versatility of this enduringly popular pass time, members contributing their own related experiences, of visits and amazingly life like art insulations and models.

The history of Lego was fascinating, from the sets produced particularly for architects in the 60’s to build models before high end computer graphics were widely available, to the application in schools for STEAM subjects, (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics).

A new insight was also gained in to the ongoing applications for therapy and recreational use for those with dementia or neuro diversion problems, for those who need mental stimulation, problem solving, concentration or dexterity development after illness.

But perhaps the most impressive part of the talk was the research which Jenny undertakes, in using architects drawings, old photographs and personal visits to old buildings, to design and recreate perfect models of architecturally interesting builds.

Jenny will rebuild and refine her model until she is satisfied of the historical correctness, even if it takes 12 months to achieve. Not easy when dealing with turrets and non-straight lines.

Readers may have seen the model of the Metropole Hotel or the amazing recreation of the Automobile Palace, correct in every detail from the early days of the buildings occupation.

Jenny is currently researching her next project and members eagerly await the finished result with a new appreciation of what is involved in simple Lego.