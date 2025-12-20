Medieval dancers showing Old Radnor women's institute members their moves

Ros Tarrant opened the December meeting, welcoming Passamezzo, a dance group from Leominster and the surrounding area.

Dancing Medieval dances, each lady dancer beautifully dressed in dresses throughout the ages, and the men dressed in different outfits.

At the beginning of each dance, a member of the group would give the history of the dance and the era it came from.

Dances were either Italian, French, or from other parts of the continent, beginning in the 1400s.

Members joined in for the last dance, making it an enjoyable evening for all, which concluded with Christmas food brought by the members.

Special thanks to Karen Peachy for decorating the hall beautifully for the occasion.

Women's Institute members will celebrate their annual dinner at The Harp, in Old Radnor in January.