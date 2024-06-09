The Big Debate: What is the greatest Disney song of all time?

You’re welcome a winner, says Matt

The best Disney song? Where do you start making your choice? There are far too many supercalifragilisticexpialidocious ones to choose from! But that’s the task we have been given so, hi ho, it’s off to work we go.

As someone whose daughter was two when Frozen first hit the big screen, I think I’ve heard Let It Go sung more than any other song in history – whether by Idina Menzel as Elsa, or excitable children at a birthday party. Frozen did raise the bar high for songs – Do you want to build a Snowman? For the first time in forever, In Summer and Love is an Open Door and that’s before you delve into Frozen II.

The Little Mermaid’s Under the Sea and Part of Your World are worthy of mention along with the Jungle Book’s Bare Necessities and the beautiful ballad Reflection from Mulan.

It’s a tough choice to make for sure but ... what can I say except ... You’re Welcome!

Sung by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who plays Maui in Moana, it was also written by the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda. With a team like that, no wonder it has proved a hit with Disney fans – it currently has 1.6 billion YouTube views. You can’t help but smile when listening to Demigod Maui’s upbeat boast of his achievements including lassoing the sun ‘to stretch your days and bring you fun’. As he says – ‘we are face to face with greatness’ and that’s true for this song.

The Lion King for me, says Heather

The catchy You’re Welcome is definitely among the most memorable Disney songs, but I don’t think it beats some of my favourite tunes from the Lion King.

This film has one of the most visually stunning opening scenes of all the Disney movies and the soundtrack makes it even more special

Set against Elton John’s uplifting anthem Circle of Life, performed by Carmen Twillie, the birds are chirping, the sun is rising and the animal kingdom is gathering to celebrate the birth of a future king in the African savanna.

This year, The Lion King is celebrating its 30th anniversary, which, to be perfectly honest, makes me feel pretty old.

The film – that follows the adventures of the young lion Simba, the heir of his father Mufasa – is full of classic, feel-good songs.

Who could forget cute cub Simba belting out I Just Can’t Wait to be King with his animal friends?

And then there’s “Hakuna Matata! What a wonderful phrase! Hakuna matata! Ain’t no passing craze!”.

Once Hakuna Matata, is in your head, it’s hard to get it out. Sung by Timon the Meerkat, Pumbaa the Warthog, and Simba, the lyrics are guaranteed to make any audience member smile.

And the tender Can You Feel the Love Tonight is perfect for the love story between Simba and Nala.