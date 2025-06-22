Watch: 24 brilliant pictures as Bridgnorth Carnival returns for family-friendly day of music and entertainment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bridgnorth Carnival returned to Severn Park for an “amazing day” of family-friend fun and entertainment.

It featured various music and dance performances, including the June Collins band, Emira Belly Dance, Macy O, and Rock Choir Shropshire.

A last-minute amendment to the line-up meant that Shropshire favourites Callum and The Pookies graced the stage at 2:30pm too.

The procession itself began at Bridgnorth livestock market at noon, before heading to Wenlock Road, Church Lane, Racecorse Drive, Sidney Cottage Drive and then onto Victoria Road.

Collecting the walking procession, the parade moved through Salop Street, Whitburn Street, High Street, West Castle Street, Underhill Street, Low Town, Mill Street before heading to Severn Park.

A raffle with a range of prizes including a flight for two in a light aircraft, a canoe trip donated by Pump and Plant Services and an £80 voucher for Peepo Spirit Room was on offer today.

There was also one day of gardening donated by Severn Valley Landscapes, a hamper of wine from Tanners plus vouchers and many more prizes donated by generous local businesses including The Perfume Laboratory, The Petal Bar, and Clee Cycles up for grabs.