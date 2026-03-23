'We’re pleased to report a strong start to 2026' - Birmingham Airport enjoys busiest February ever

The airport completed its busiest ever February half-term, as well as enjoying increased frequencies for the winter ski season.

Popular destinations from BHX for trips away in February included Amsterdam, Tenerife and Dublin.

Birmingham Airport

In an effort to grow its route network further, the airport has also announced a targeted, financial support package for carriers to attract direct transatlantic connectivity between Birmingham and New York.

The financial support offer will see the airport invest several million dollars over the first three-year period, to secure direct, daily scheduled services between New York and BHX, from summer 2027.

Direct US connectivity is a strategic priority for Birmingham Airport - reflecting strong demand and pressure from businesses, regional investors, universities and exporters.

To ensure continued growth remains sustainable, the airport also published a new Sustainability Strategy which outlines the next strategic steps on its journey to becoming a more environmentally conscious and socially responsible business.

Split across 10 key strategic themes aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the new plan maps out key actions to support local communities, mitigate operational impact on the environment and be more energy efficient. Key actions in the strategy include the continued decarbonisation of operations, the continued protection of biodiversity near the airport and new due diligence frameworks for supply partners working onsite.

Al Titterington, terminal operations director at Birmingham Airport, said: “We’re pleased to report a strong start to 2026 with our busiest ever February half-term and our busiest February ever. An achievement that is indicative of the improving choice and convenience offered by our ever-growing network offered by our airlines.

"Looking ahead, we will be continuing the delivery of our most ambitious investment programme to date which will result in enhancements across the terminal to improve the passenger experience even further.”