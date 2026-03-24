Dubai flights cancelled at Birmingham Airport as popular UAE destination issues urgent weather warning

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, lightning, thunder and hail are expected to sweep across Dubai until Friday March 27.

Users who live in Dubai have been sharing images on X, formerly Twitter, today of the grey clouds and rain hitting the city that is so used to sunshine and very warm temperatures.

The Dubai Government and Dubai Police have urged residents and visitors to follow safety guidelines.

Dubai Police has outlined safe driving guidelines during rainy weather, strong winds, thunder and lightning.

Due to limited visibility and rain accumulation, extra caution should be taken on the roads.

Birmingham Airport

In a statement on X Dubai Police HQ said: “Given the current weather conditions across the country, thunder is expected. If there are any important updates or warnings, authorities will make sure to share them with you right away.

“We also encourage everyone to rely on official sources for accurate information and help stop the spread of rumors.”

The advisory indicated that sounds of thunder should not be confused with things like missile interception, and that alerts will be issued in case of an approaching danger.

Flights have been severely impacted at Dubai Airport since the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28, resulting in a daily barrage of attacks on the UAE from Tehran.

Now, as the UAE is also experiencing a period of rainy weather this week, there are further potential delays at the major hub.

Listed below are the affected Dubai flights at Birmingham Airport today.

Departures

20:50 to Dubai - cancelled

Arrivals

18:45 from Dubai - cancelled

Emirates has advised passengers to arrive at least two hours before departure at Dubai Airport, check flight status in advance and monitor updates closely.

The airline has noted that while flights continue to operate, disruptions are more likely to impact road access and travel times rather than the flights themselves.

However, the airline has reiterated that its schedule remains flexible, with flights subject to change depending on weather conditions and operational requirements.