Is Dubai Airport open? Travellers warned to expect delays as heavy rain and strong winds hit UAE - Emirates urges passengers to check schedule

Between March 23 and 27, rain, strong winds and reduced visibility are expected to affect journeys to the airport, with authorities warning of slower traffic and congestion around key access routes.

Dubai Airport remains open but passengers are urged to check flight status, update contact details, and arrive early before heading to the airport.

Heavy rainfall has already affected parts of the UAE, including Abu Dhabi, and conditions are expected to persist through the week.

Emirates has advised passengers to arrive at least two hours before departure, check flight status in advance and monitor updates closely.

Travellers wait with their luggage at the check-in counter at Dubai International Airport. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

The airline has noted that while flights continue to operate, disruptions are more likely to impact road access and travel times rather than the flights themselves.

Emirates continues to operate long-haul routes connecting Dubai with major global cities including Birmingham.

The airline has reiterated that its schedule remains flexible, with flights subject to change depending on weather conditions and operational requirements.

Dubai Police said they are prepared to respond to traffic accidents and incidents in mountainous areas or valleys during the rainfall.

They have also warned residents and tourists to avoid venturing out to sea, and call 999 for emergencies, 901 for non-emergencies.

By Saturday (March 28), conditions are expected to improve, with clearer skies, lighter winds and calmer seas.

Flights have been severely impacted at Dubai Airport since the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28, resulting in a daily barrage of attacks on the UAE from Tehran.

Now, as the UAE is also experiencing a period of rainy weather this week, there are further potential delays at the major hub.

Passengers continue to be strongly urged to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.